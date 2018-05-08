Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89

Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke has died at his home, aged 89.

Bob Hawke during a Test match earlier this year. Source: Getty

Hawke was the longest serving Labour Prime Minister in Australian history.

A former union leader, Bob Hawke served as Prime Minister from 1983 to 1991.

His wife Blanche said his role in helping end Apartheid in South Africa was among his proudest achievements.

His death comes two days out from the Australian election.