Former Australian PM launches petition on 'arrogant cancer' of Rupert Murdoch media empire

AAP

Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd has launched a petition calling for a royal commission into Rupert Murdoch's media empire, saying it has become an "arrogant cancer" on the country's democracy.

In a tweet Mr Rudd said he was urging parliament to set up a royal commission into the abuse of media monopoly in Australia, particularly by the Murdoch media and to make recommendations to maximise media ownership diversity.

"The truth is Murdoch has become a cancer, an arrogant cancer, on our democracy," Mr Rudd said.

He said 70 per cent of Australia's print readership was owned by Mr Murdoch and he owned virtually every newspaper in Queensland "which swings so many federal election outcomes".

Over the last decade in 18 out of 18 federal and state elections "Murdoch has viciously campaigned in support of one side of politics, the Liberal National party, and viciously campaigned against the Australian Labor Party," Mr Rudd said.

"There's no such thing as a level playing field any more."

Mr Rudd said Mr Murdoch had loss-making newspapers in Australia but he kept them to maximise his political power in defence of climate change denial and pursue his commercial interests in relation to the National Broadband Network.

"The final reason we need this royal commission is the sheer arrogance and swagger and bullying behaviour by Murdoch and his editors against anybody who stands up against him or has a different point of view."

