 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Former Aus deputy PM Barnaby Joyce films row with photographer outside church

share

Source:

AAP

A week after his infamous $150,000 television interview pleading for privacy for his new family, Barnaby Joyce has taken to Twitter to post two videos showing him having a row with a photographer outside a church.

The former Australian deputy prime minister filmed the incident earlier today.
Source: Twitter / Barnaby Joyce

The former deputy prime minister and Nationals leader videoed the incident today while asking the photographer why he was following him around.

"It's our job," replied the bearded photographer who refused to give his name or who he worked for.

He turned the tables, asking Mr Joyce how he could come out of church and size someone up to punch them.

Mr Joyce, who has been on sick leave from political duties since late May, said he hadn't done so.

"Yes, you did. You pulled your right hand back. If I hadn't walked away you would have clubbed me," the photographer said.

"Go back to your regular job as a bouncer."

The stoush comes as Mr Joyce's future as a politician remains in doubt following his controversial TV interview with his new partner Vikki Campion, with some colleagues saying he should walk away from politics, something the member for New England says he has no plans to do.

It also comes days after saying he was "entitled" to lobby NSW Nationals to vote against a bill to provide "safe zones" around the state's abortion clinics that would make it an offence to film staff and patients without their consent.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
Ryan Crotty was also very happy to see his midfield partner-in-crime back with the All Blacks in Wellington.

Watch: Hugs aplenty with Sonny Bill Williams poised for surprise All Blacks return

2
One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.

HIV-positive woman 'humiliated' after employer shares status

3
Our Political Editor analyses the big changes to immigration that will see new wage threshold requirements introduced.

Immigration New Zealand reviewing processes after deporting woman who’d gone to police with assault complaint

00:45
4
Steve Hansen said New Zealand has always copped criticism from rivals .

'We've been called cheats for 100 years, haven't we?' – All Blacks coach on French criticism

5
1 NEWS

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

02:37
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch interviews the new MP for Northcote Dan Bidois.

'There's no other reason to go into politics' - new MP entering Parliament wants to 'make a difference'

Dan Bidois said he has "always wanted to give back".

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 