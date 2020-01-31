TODAY |

Foreign skier feared dead as avalanche hits Japan alpine resort

Source:  Associated Press

An avalanche at a ski resort on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido today hit a group of eight foreign skiers, likely killing at least one.

An ambulance waits as journalists, foreground, gather at the Tomamu ski resort in Shimukappu village, central Hokkaido, northern Japan. Source: Associated Press

The avalanche occurred when the group was skiing outside of a designated course near the Tomamu ski resort in central Hokkaido, according to the nearby Shimukappu village office.

One skier who escaped from the snow called police asking for help, said village official Atsushi Tada. The caller said one of them, a Frenchman in his 40s, was feared dead, but six others survived, though further details of their conditions were not available.

Rescuers from the Hokkaido police were expected to head to the site for their rescue, although the operation may be hampered by risks of another avalanche.

Tada said nationalities and other details of the seven survivors were not known.

World
Asia
Accidents
