Ford releases video of a protoype electric ute pulling a 500-tonne train

Ford has released video showing one of their prototype electric F-150 utes pulling laden train carriages weighing more than 500 tonnes.

The experiment was conducted by the motor company on July 10 (July 11, NZT) at a railyard in Montreal, Canada.

A group of Ford enthusiasts were asked to come along and see a new Ford F-150 vehicle, before being told it was actually a completely electric protoype.

As a test of torque, 42 other Ford F-150s were then loaded into 10 double-decker rail freight cars - a total weight of more than 1.3 million pounds, or 589 tonnes.

The weight is far beyond what is recommended for any vehicle currently in production, but Ford stressed in the video that it was only a demonstration, as opposed to usual usage.

For comparison, a Dodge Ram 2500 - with its enormous 6.7-litre six-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing 276kW of power and 1,084Nm of torque - has a total recommended towing capacity of up to 11 tonnes.

The electric F-150 was able to get the cars moving without too much effort, with Ford's F-150 Chief Engineer Linda Zhang behind the wheel.

Ford has not announced any details of when their electric ute will be released, nor given any specifications like its torque rating.