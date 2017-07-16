Football game ends in tragedy with wall collapse killing eight

Eight people were reportedly killed when a wall collapsed at a football stadium in Senegal today, with many more thought to be wounded.



The incident took place at at Demba Diop stadium in the capital, Dakar, after the League Cup final between Stade de Mbour and Union Sportive Ouakam.

Local media outlets have reported that violent clashes broke out between rival fans with police responding by using tear gas, which led to panic.

There have also been reports a stampede broke out after the clashes.