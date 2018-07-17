Football diplomacy: 'I'd check the soccer ball for listening devices' - World Cup host Putin gives Trump a ball

Riding high after hosting a successful World Cup, Russian President Vladimir Putin brought a special gift to his summit with US President Donald Trump: a soccer ball.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a soccer ball to U.S. President Donald Trump, left, during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland Source: Associated Press

After a journalist asked a question at their joint press conference today in Helsinki using soccer metaphors, Putin pulled out a red-and-white ball and tossed it at Trump, at the neighbouring podium.

Trump said he'd give it to his 12-year-old son Barron, a soccer fan.

Then the US president tossed the ball to his wife Melania, sitting in the front row.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Putin critic, tweeted: "If it were me, I'd check the soccer ball for listening devices and never allow it in the White House."