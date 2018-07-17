Football diplomacy: 'I'd check the soccer ball for listening devices' - World Cup host Putin gives Trump a ball

Source:Associated Press
Riding high after hosting a successful World Cup, Russian President Vladimir Putin brought a special gift to his summit with US President Donald Trump: a soccer ball.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a soccer ball to U.S. President Donald Trump, left, during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland
After a journalist asked a question at their joint press conference today in Helsinki using soccer metaphors, Putin pulled out a red-and-white ball and tossed it at Trump, at the neighbouring podium.
Trump said he'd give it to his 12-year-old son Barron, a soccer fan.
Then the US president tossed the ball to his wife Melania, sitting in the front row.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Putin critic, tweeted: "If it were me, I'd check the soccer ball for listening devices and never allow it in the White House."
Russia's organisation of the monthlong World Cup, which ended Monday, won wide praise.
