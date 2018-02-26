 

Footage of violent patients hurling chairs and abusing staff released by Aussie hospital in awareness campaign

AAP

Footage of a hostile patient throwing a chair at terrified staff has been released by a Melbourne hospital to raise awareness of the increasing violence faced by workers.

A collection of CCTV footage has been released in Australia to raise awareness of increasing violence faced by hospital workers.
Source: YouTube/Royal Melbourne Hospital

The video, made by emergency department workers at Royal Melbourne Hospital, was released today to highlight the daily harassment and abuse they suffer.

The collection of CCTV footage and re-enactments show patients hurling chairs at workers, throwing urine-filled bedpans on the floor and ripping computers from desks.

In one incident, a man attempts to smash through a glass door with a chair to reach workers.

In 2017 there were almost 7500 incidents and nurse unit manager Susan Harding said its only getting worse.

"We'd have at least one incident of violence or aggression each shift every day," she told 3AW.

"We've had lots of staff injured, I had a staff member off work for 11 months following an incident where a patient pulled her finger back and tore her tendons.

"For a very long time we thought it was acceptable behaviour and that it was part of the job, but we're finding it harder to retain our workforce."

The hospital plans to screen the shocking footage in its emergency ward, and on social media, to raise awareness and act as a deterrent.

Acting Premier James Merlino said the government had introduced a number of safety initiatives for hospitals including improved CCTV and trials of stab- proof vests and duress alarms.

"We've had a very strong focus on our health network, we've already put in a number of things," he told reporters.

"But of course, if more needs to be done we're always open to that."

There are no plans to station armed Protective Services Officers at the front of hospitals, Mr Merlino said in response to one suggestion for increased security.

