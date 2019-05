Footage shows Oklahoma tornado's deadly power - 'unbelievable anybody could survive'

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt has toured the area where two people were killed by a tornado over the weekend, saying it was "unbelievable that anybody could survive."

Mr Stitt travelled Monday (local time) to El Reno, a city about 25 miles (40 kilometres) west of Oklahoma City that was hit by a tornado Saturday night.

The tornado levelled a motel and tore through a mobile home park.

Authorities say 29 people were injured.

The University of Oklahoma Medical Centre says it took in 17 people, including four children, and that 14 remained hospitalised Monday.

Officials says victims taken to other facilities have been treated and released.

The National Weather Service says the tornado had wind speeds of up to 165 mph (266 kph).

Mr Stitt says he spoke with US President Donald Trump, who expressed concern for the victims and noted federal assistance was available.

"He said whatever you need in Oklahoma we're here. Tell the Oklahomans that the federal government's here to help them," Mr Stitt told reporters.