Footage of peckish pilot landing his helicopter at Sydney McDonald's under review by authorities

A helicopter pilot who stunned onlookers with his unconventional Macca's run may not have broken the law but footage of the landing in Sydney's northwest will be reviewed by authorities.

The pilot of the green helicopter landed at a park next to the Rouse Hill McDonald's about 4.20pm on Sunday, raced inside to collect his takeaway order before hopping back into the cockpit and flying off.

CASA's media spokesman Peter Gibson said the landing was not technically illegal if the pilot had permission from the owner of the land.

Pilots also have to ensure the landing site is clear of obstacles such as power lines and is safe in terms of people, Mr Gibson said

"Was it unusual? Yes. Was it unsafe? We're not in a position to say until we've looked at the footage."

He said footage captured by onlookers will be sent to Civil Aviation Safety Authority's Operation Area in Sydney to be reviewed.