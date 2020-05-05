Footage of monkey pulling child down Indonesian street highlights perils of using animals as entertainment

The perils of trying to train animals for humans' amusement have been highlighted in an incident out of Indonesia involving a monkey and a child.

Bizarre video from May 2 shows a monkey grab a child while riding a mini-motorbike in Surabaya, Indonesia.

The monkey was engaged in a form of street entertainment called topeng moyet, meaning "masked monkey".

The monkey which appears to be on a rope is then pulled down the street with the toddler.

Locals chased the monkey away as the child escaped largely unharmed apart from cuts to the forehead and shock, according to Indonesia Expat.