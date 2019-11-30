Footage emerges showing bystanders, officers wrestling knife away from suspected London Bridge terrorist

Footage has emerged of the moment police shot dead a man who stabbed several people in what police are treating as a "terrorist incident".

In the video posted on social media this morning (NZ time), members of the public and officers are seen wrestling the suspect to the ground on London Bridge, before he is fatally shot by another armed-response officer.

Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Neil Basu said the suspect, who died at the scene, appeared to be wearing a bomb vest but it turned out to be "a hoax explosive device."

Basu didn't give any information on the number of victims or their conditions.

London mayor Sadiq Khan praised the "breathtaking heroism" of bystanders who tackled the man.

In a news conference outside New Scotland Yard, Khan said that the actions of members of the public and emergency services were an example of the "very best of humanity."

"But also what's remarkable about the images we've seen is the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger, not knowing what confronted them."

"We do know from the statement given by the Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu that there appears to have been a device on the suspect."

"Members of the public didn't realise at the time that was a hoax device and they really are the best of us, another example of the bravery and heroism of ordinary Londoners, running towards danger, risking their own personal safety to try and save others."