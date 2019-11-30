TODAY |

Footage emerges showing bystanders, officers wrestling knife away from suspected London Bridge terrorist

Source:  Associated Press

Footage has emerged of the moment police shot dead a man who stabbed several people in what police are treating as a "terrorist incident".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police secured the bridge hours after the man suspected of stabbing several people was shot dead by police.

In the video posted on social media this morning (NZ time), members of the public and officers are seen wrestling the suspect to the ground on London Bridge, before he is fatally shot by another armed-response officer.

Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Neil Basu said the suspect, who died at the scene, appeared to be wearing a bomb vest but it turned out to be "a hoax explosive device."

Basu didn't give any information on the number of victims or their conditions.

London mayor Sadiq Khan praised the "breathtaking heroism" of bystanders who tackled the man.

In a news conference outside New Scotland Yard, Khan said that the actions of members of the public and emergency services were an example of the "very best of humanity."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The mayor said the bystanders who tackled the man suspected of stabbing several people near London Bridge were “the best of us”. Source: Associated Press

"But also what's remarkable about the images we've seen is the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger, not knowing what confronted them."

"We do know from the statement given by the Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu that there appears to have been a device on the suspect."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police secured the bridge hours after the man suspected of stabbing several people was shot dead by police. Source: Associated Press

Your playlist will load after this ad

UK foreign correspondent Daniel Faitaua with the latest update. Source: 1 NEWS

"Members of the public didn't realise at the time that was a hoax device and they really are the best of us, another example of the bravery and heroism of ordinary Londoners, running towards danger, risking their own personal safety to try and save others."

"I want to say thank you to them on behalf of all Londoners, but also because it shows the best of us."

World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Footage emerges showing bystanders, officers wrestling knife away from suspected London Bridge terrorist
2
Fire restrictions to be imposed for all of Auckland from Monday
3
Auckland tenants ordered to pay $2k after illicit swimming pool turns backyard into a 'bog'
4
Revealed: The most affordable place in New Zealand for first-home buyers
5
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:26

Watch: Grandmother who escaped Malaysia's death penalty arrives home in Sydney
02:28

UK sends over a dozen medics as Samoa grapples with measles epidemic

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan wish fans a happy Thanksgiving

Smartphone use by up to a quarter of kids, young adults is 'problematic' - research