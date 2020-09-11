Food production, consumption wiping out nature, WWF warns

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) UK Chief has warned that the planet's resources are being used by humans faster than they can be recovered.

Speaking to British broadcaster Sky News, Tanya Steele said the planet was being "wrecked," adding that humans were "putting our own health and the health of the environment at risk."

In its latest report, the wildlife charity found that the population sizes of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles had fallen by more than 68 per cent globally in the past 50 years.