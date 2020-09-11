TODAY |

Food production, consumption wiping out nature, WWF warns

Source:  Associated Press

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) UK Chief has warned that the planet's resources are being used by humans faster than they can be recovered.

That’s according to a report by conservation group WWF. Source: BBC

Speaking to British broadcaster Sky News, Tanya Steele said the planet was being "wrecked," adding that humans were "putting our own health and the health of the environment at risk."

In its latest report, the wildlife charity found that the population sizes of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles had fallen by more than 68 per cent globally in the past 50 years.

The report also found that 75 per cent of the planet's ice-free-land had been significantly altered due to human activity.

