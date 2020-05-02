Following in NZ's footsteps, Canada moves to ban assault weapons in wake of mass shooting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that Canada is banning the use and trade of assault-style weapons immediately.

Rifles line a hunting store's shelves in Ottawa, Canada. Source: Associated Press

Trudeau cited numerous mass shootings in the country, including the killing of 22 people in Nova Scotia April 19 and 20 the worst in Canada's history.

He announced the ban of over 1500 models and variants of assault-style firearms, including two weapons used by the gunman.

The AR-15 and other weapons that have been used in a number of mass shootings in the United States have also been banned.

"Canadians need more than thoughts and prayers," Trudeau said.

The Cabinet order doesn’t forbid owning any of the military-style weapons and their variants but it does ban the use and trade in them.

In the meantime, they can be exported, returned to manufacturers, and transported only to deactivate them or get rid of them. In certain limited circumstances, they can be used for hunting.

“You do not need an AR-15 to take down a deer," Trudeau said. “So, effective immediately, it is no longer permitted to buy, sell, transport, import or use military-grade, assault weapons in this country.”

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada, but Prime Minister Trudeau said they are happening more often.

The gunman in Nova Scotia, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, shot 13 people to death and set fires that killed nine others in one of the worst mass shootings in the country's history.

Police have said he used a handgun that was obtained in Canada and long guns that he obtained in the US, but they have not specifically said what guns he used.

The rampage started with an assault on his girlfriend and it ended with 22 people dead in communities across central and northern Nova Scotia. A number of people had disputes with the gunman.

Opposition Conservative leader Andrew Scheer accused Trudeau of using the “immediate emotion of the horrific attack in Nova Scotia to push the Liberals’ ideological agenda and make major firearms policy changes.”

Scheer said the Nova Scotia shooter did not have a firearms licence, so all of his guns were illegal.