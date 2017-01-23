Flying firefighters ditch Dubai traffic in favour of water jetpacks

Firefighters made airborne by water jetpacks have taken their duty in Dubai to a whole never-before-seen level.

Dubai has invested in water jetpack systems in a bid to cut response times, with firefighters able to get to the scene without battling heavy traffic on the roads, Australia's ABC reports.

The waterways also provide an unlimited source of water for fighting any fires on boats and shoreline buildings.

A video released by the Dubai Civil Defence demonstrates the firefighting technique in what is one of the world's most technologically advanced cities.

The video shows a firefighter being towed along a waterway behind a speed boat, to near a bridge.

There he uses a jetpack to rise above a bridge on the water pressure spouting from the attached jet ski, and uses a fire hose to douse a car which has been made to look like it's ablaze.

The 'floating fire stations' could prove invaluable as a spate of fires have struck Dubai and other city-states in the United Arab Emirates since 2012.