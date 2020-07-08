Flying cars reaching speeds of up to 300km/h to be tested in NSW

Flying car testing will soon take place in the NSW central west as an Australian aerospace company expands its operations near Dubbo.

A new flying passenger vehicle which will be capable of speeds up to 300km per hour Source: AMSL Aero

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro visited the Narromine Aerodrome Industrial Park today to learn more about AMSL Aero and their electric Vertical TakeOff and Landing vehicles.

AMSL will be the first operation moving into the new Narromine Aerodrome precinct, which is due to be completed by the end of July.

The vehicles can reach speeds of up to 300km/h.

"The potential benefits this technology can deliver will overcome the tyranny of distance that we face in regional NSW," Mr Barilaro said in a statement.

"Imagine the convenience of having a flying car land in your suburb when you need to travel to a regional destination that is not serviced by an airport."

The Narromine Aviation Industrial Park is a co-funded project between the NSW government and Narromine Shire Council.