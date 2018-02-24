Florida shooter allegedly put gun to brother's head months before fatal school rampage

In 911 calls to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office obtained by WPTV, a family housing accused Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz warned law enforcement that he might be violent, just months before the fatal Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School rampage.

After Cruz' mother died from pneumonia in November, he and his younger brother were taken in by Rocxanne Deschamps, a former neighbor and family friend.

She called to say she was worried about Cruz hiding weapons on her property, and that he had held a gun to his brother's head before.

Her son, Rock, called saying he was afraid for his mother and younger brother.