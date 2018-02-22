 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Florida school shooting survivors descend on state's capital and issue call for action over guns

share

Source:

Associated Press

Survivors of the Florida school shooting descended on the state's Capitol on Wednesday with one overarching message: It's time for action.

Seventeen people were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week.
Source: 1 NEWS

The students entered a gun-friendly political climate in Tallahassee, where lawmakers have rebuffed gun restrictions since Republicans took control of both the governor's office and the Legislature in 1999.

The students received attention and a warm reception, but politicians did not offer specific answers. The students' biggest wish — banning assault-type weapons such as the AR-15, the weapon used by suspect Nikolas Cruz — was taken off the table the previous day in the House.

"How is it possible that this boy that we all knew was clearly disturbed was able to get an assault rifle, military grade, and come to our school and try to kill us," one 16-year-old student asked the Senate president.

Students who survived the Florida massacre witnessed a resounding rejection of the proposed ban.
Source: Reuters

The teens split into several groups to talk with lawmakers and other state leaders about gun control, the legislative process, and mental health issues. Some tearfully asked why civilians should be allowed to have weapons such as the one fired in the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one week ago.

When Florida's Senate President Joe Negron heard the question, he did not answer directly: "That's an issue that we're reviewing." When another lawmaker said he supported raising the age to buy assault-style weapons to 21 from 18, the students broke into applause.

The Florida Senate opened its session by showing pictures of all 17 victims in the attack.

Peter Wang was last seen holding a door open for other students, local news outlets were told.
Source: Associated Press

"There are some really harrowing tales here," said Democratic Sen. Lauren Book of Broward County, who helped organise busloads of students who arrived at the Capitol yesterday.

She stayed overnight with the students in Tallahassee's Civic Center and said they stayed up until 5 a.m., researching, writing and preparing to talk with politicians.

"It has been a very, very difficult, tough night. It's in those quiet moments that the reality of this stuff, without all the noise sets in. In any given moment, there's tears. It's raw and it's there."

About 100 students from the high school made the 640-kilometre trip on three buses. They told the 500 students and parents waiting for them that they were fighting to protect all students.

It's a fast-growing protest, but will it be enough for President Trump to soften his pro-gun stance?
Source: 1 NEWS/ Associated Press

"We're what's making the change. We're going to talk to these politicians. ... We're going to keep pushing until something is done because people are dying and this can't happen anymore," said Alfonso Calderon, a 16-year-old junior.

Despite their determination, the students and their supporters are not likely to get what they really want: a ban on AR-15s and similar semi-automatic rifles. Republican lawmakers are talking more seriously about some restrictions, but not a total ban.

Instead, they are discussing treating assault-style rifles more like handguns. That could mean raising the minimum age to purchase the weapon to 21, creating a waiting period and making it more difficult for people who exhibit signs of mental illness to buy weapons even without a diagnosis.

The US couple who housed Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 students last week, have offered their sympathy in a TV interview.
Source: Associated Press

Democrats attempted to get a bill to ban assault rifles and large-capacity magazines heard on the House floor yesterday. Republicans, who dominate the chamber, dismissed it.

Scott organised three committees to look at school safety, mental health and gun safety issues. The committees met yesterday and vowed to make changes. While Scott told reporters several times that "everything is on the table," he did not answer whether his proposal would include any bans on any type of weapons.

Instead, Scott said he is interested in making it harder for people who are temporarily committed to obtain a gun. He also pledged to increase spending on school safety programs and on mental health treatment.

Authorities said Cruz, 19, had a string of run-ins with school authorities that ended with his expulsion. Police were repeatedly called to his house throughout his childhood. His lawyers said there were many warning signs that he was mentally unstable and potentially violent. Yet he legally purchased a semi-automatic rifle.

Diego Pfeiffer, a senior at the high school, was realistic about achieving changes in the law before the Legislature goes home March 9, but he said anything is a good first step.

"The best-case scenario is we move a step forward and that's all we're asking here. We're asking to help save student lives," he said. "Whether it's funding or mental health or gun safety or any of that sort of stuff — I am pro any of that."

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

01:07
Students who survived the Florida massacre witnessed a resounding rejection of the proposed ban.

Florida lawmakers vote down ban on semi-automatic guns, but President Trump moves on bump stocks
00:29
Peter Wang was last seen holding a door open for other students, local news outlets were told.

Farewell held for 15-year-old who died a hero in Florida school massacre

George, Amal Clooney donate $680K to students organising anti-gun violence marches in wake of Florida school massacre

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Diana Wood posted video of the raging torrent on Tuesday as Cyclone Gita raged across the South Island.

Watch: Terrifying footage shows horse caught up in raging torrent of mud during Cyclone Gita

01:10
2
Question time became heated in Parliament this afternoon.

Paula Bennett in feisty exchange with PM over Kelvin Davis’ charter schools ‘conflict of interest’, before Winston leaps to her defence

3
Local road flooding in Paraparaumu. Photo taken at intersection of Nathan Ave and Manly St.

Houses evacuated on Kapiti Coast due to severe flooding

00:15
4
The Kiwi trio almost caused a massive upset against South Korea but it left them out of breathe for a race against the Dutch.

Watch: NZ men's skating team come agonisingly close to gold medal race, have nothing left in the tank for bronze

03:31
5
Moya Carrothers' best friend Alice wanted something good to happen in her life.

Meet Moya, a devoted mum-of-three who lost her husband - she's been surprised with the trip of a lifetime

10:40
The fluoride debate: Paul Connett and Jonathan Coleman give opposing arguments

Watch: Fluoride can impair intelligence says professor but former Health Minister says water fluoridation is safe, beneficial

Professor Connett, who has a PhD in chemistry, made numerous points, but one of the main ones was that he believes research suggests fluoride can impair intelligence.

00:25
Seventeen people were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week.

Florida school shooting survivors descend on state's capital and issue call for action over guns

Their biggest wish — banning assault-type weapons such as the AR-15, used by Nikolas Cruz who accused of killing 17 people.

00:24
Diana Wood posted video of the raging torrent on Tuesday as Cyclone Gita raged across the South Island.

Watch: Terrifying footage shows horse caught up in raging torrent of mud during Cyclone Gita

The incident happened near Motueka on Tuesday where 170mm of rain fell.

Local road flooding in Paraparaumu. Photo taken at intersection of Nathan Ave and Manly St.

Houses evacuated on Kapiti Coast due to severe flooding

Heavy rain and high tide have caused 11 streets around Paraparaumu Beach and Raumati South to be affected.


01:59

Whakanuia! Te Karere marks 35 years of broadcasting in Te Reo Maori

Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983, – all four minutes of it!


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 