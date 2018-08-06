Florida police officer rushes to the aid of baby choking on a chicken nugget

Palm Beach Garden Police Department
An environmental disaster, thought to be the worst in a decade, is threatening 160 kilometres of American coastline.
Florida is experiencing a toxic red tide which is destroying local marine life and making it hard for residents to breathe.
ABC video shows beaches littered with dead fish, manatee and even a whale shark washed ashore.
The coast from Naples to Sarasota has been ravaged by the red tide.
It's a natural-occurring event but mankind is making it worse.
Run-off from large farms and businesses feeds the algae in a lake, and because of fears of a dam break the federal government is forced to send that algae-clogged water down rivers toward the coast.
Some families are cutting short holidays at beaches in the region, reporting hundreds of dead fish in the water and on shore, and a strong smell.
A message that people were starving, believed to come from someone inside a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico, led to the discovery of 11 children living in filthy conditions.
Taos County Sheriff's officials said on Saturday local time the children ranging in age from one to 15 were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia - 233 kilometrers northeast of Albuquerque and in an isolated high-desert area near the New Mexico-Colorado border. They were then turned over to state child-welfare workers.
Two men were arrested during the search. Siraj Wahhaj was detained on an outstanding warrant in Georgia alleging child abduction. Lucas Morten was jailed on suspicion of harboring a fugitive, Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said.
It was not immediately clear Sunday (today NZT) if either had retained an attorney.
A three-year-old boy reported missing from Georgia's Clayton County since December 2017 was not among the 11 children found at the compound.
Three women, believed to be the mothers of the children, were detained and later released.
The search at the compound just a few miles from the Colorado border came amid a two-month investigation in collaboration with Clayton County authorities and the FBI, according to Hogrefe.
He said FBI agents had surveiled the area a few weeks ago but didn't find probable cause to search the property.
That changed when Georgia detectives forwarded a message to Hogrefe's office that initially had been sent to a third party, saying: "We are starving and need food and water."
The sheriff said there was reason to believe the message came from someone inside the compound.
What authorities found was what Hogrefe called "the saddest living conditions and poverty" he has seen in 30 years on the job.
Other than a few potatoes and a box of rice, there was little food in the compound, which Hogrefe said consisted of a small travel trailer buried in the ground and covered by plastic with no water, plumbing and electricity.
The group appeared to be living at the compound for a few months, but the sheriff said it remains unclear how or why they ended up in New Mexico.