Florida massacre highlights vulnerability of airports' public areas to attack

In a post-9/11 world, American airports have taken all sorts of steps to keep travellers safe. But significant vulnerabilities remain.

The attack that killed five people yesterday at the Fort Lauderdale airport raised concerns about how to further protect travellers and what place firearms have in US airports.

Baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 the day after multiple people were shot at the airport. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Source: Associated Press

Authorities say Iraq war veteran Esteban Santiago flew in from Alaska, retrieved a handgun from his checked luggage, went to a bathroom to load it and then returned to the baggage claim area to open fire.

"There's no question we need to review not only the question of whether people should be able to travel with their firearms even if they're in checked baggage, but I think we need to take a hard look at the security around baggage claim areas, and not just leave it at that," said US Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, whose district includes the airport.

Transportation security and law enforcement experts say the baggage claim area remains one of the most vulnerable parts of the airport. Security is lighter and large numbers of people move in and out quickly.

"What went wrong yesterday ... is that baggage claim is the softest of soft targets. I mean an elementary school is harder to get into than a baggage claim at an airport," said Chris Grollnek, a former law enforcement officer who specialises in security issues, especially involving active shooter situations.

At least five people are dead and more injured after the incident at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Source: Formato 21

Indeed, he notes, it's more difficult to get out of the baggage claim area where at least a minimal security presence screens people leaving to make sure they haven't taken someone else's luggage than it is to enter the area.

After virtually every terror attack or attempted attack, authorities have issued new restrictions: requiring passengers to remove their shoes to expose any explosive material and limiting the amount of liquid in carry-on bags. But experts say the public areas of an airport remain vulnerable, because the focus of security is devoted to screening passengers to keep their flights safe.

At least five people are dead and more injured after the incident at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Source: Associated Press

Just in the past year suicide bombers targeted ticket and terminal areas in Brussels and Istanbul, Turkey.

They only way to prevent such attacks, Grollnek and other experts said, is to ensure the wrong people don't get guns and to encourage the general public to alert authorities if they believe a friend or family member is acting erratically. He likened it to farmers who were enlisted in the Civil Air Patrol to spot potential illegal activity while they were in the air in crop dusters.

Florida is one of six states that restrict firearms at the airport, declaring it a "gun-free" zone, along with schools and government meetings.

Before the shooting, state legislators sought to relax those restrictions, arguing they prevent people from protecting themselves from attack.

Opponents of those efforts, said having guns there would make them more dangerous. Gun-free zones at airports still allow for travelers to bring their firearms to the airport to be checked, and then retrieve it once they land.

"Yesterday should serve as a reminder that guns have no place in such areas in our communities," said Michelle Gajda, with Florida Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Others were injured in the incident thought to have been carried out by a lone gunman.
Source: 7 News Miami

But Kevin Michalowski, executive editor of Concealed Carry magazine, said gun-free zones give a false sense of security. "What they do is provide a safe space for someone who decides to commit mass murder to go ahead and do it without anyone getting in his or her way," he said.

Mark Lea, 53, had just flown in from Minnesota and was in the baggage claim area when the shooting began. He helped evacuate people and saw the shooter. Lea said he has a concealed carry permit but did not have his weapon with him because he was going on a cruise. He said he would have shot the man had he had his own weapon.

"Yes, by all means," said Lea. "I would've shot him and not even thought twice about it."

Transportation security experts say the safe transport of firearms and gun-free zones present a balancing act between ensuring the public's safety without trampling on constitutional rights.

An easy solution might be to require travellers to ship their firearms ahead of time, said Mary Schiavo, former Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Transportation. But then you would run afoul of constitutional issues involving the right to interstate travel and the firearm owners protection act. Another option might be to restrict ammunition from being transported on planes, but that is not without its own constitutional concerns, she said.

Crime and Justice

North America

This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)

'It was like he lost his mind' - new details emerge about man accused of Florida airport massacre
00:14
At least five people are dead and more injured after the incident at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Kiwi women 'terrified' after being caught up in Florida airport shooting
00:30
Others were injured in the incident thought to have been carried out by a lone gunman.

Florida airport suspect was receiving psychological treatment prior to shooting

loading error

refresh

