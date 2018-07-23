Florida man won't be arrested after fatal shooting in disabled parking space spat

A man who fatally shot another man in a dispute over a parking spot in Florida will not be arrested due to a "Stand Your Ground" state law which allows deadly force when someone reasonably believes their life is at risk.

On July 20 in Clearwater, Florida, Markeis McGlockton, 28, was shot dead in front of his son and girlfriend, after another man, Michael Drejka, 47, confronted them about parking in a disabled spot.

Drejka reportedly approached McGlockton's girlfriend Britany Jacobs, 24, in the car while McGlockton was in a supermarket with their son.

According to witnesses, upon returning to the car McGlockton saw the altercation and pushed Drejka to the ground.

Drejka then allegedly produced a handgun and shot McGlockton in the chest.

McGlockton was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and pronounced dead there.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a news conference on the case on July 21, that Drejka will not by charged or arrested by them.

"I don't make the law. I enforce the law," Gualtieri said.

"The law in the state of Florida today is that people have a right to stand their ground and have a right to defend themselves when they believe that they are in harm."

The case is however being sent to the Florida State attorney's office for review.

Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law was enacted in 2005 and allows residents to use force, including deadly force, if they "reasonably believe" they are at risk of death or great bodily harm.