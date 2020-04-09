Florida man trying to breach Hawaiian quarantine labelled 'covidiot' by mayor

A mayor in Hawaii is calling a Florida man accused of trying to flout Hawaii's traveller quarantine a "covidiot".

Bobby Edwards. Source: Supplied

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami isn't taking credit for coining the word borne from the Covid-19 pandemic, but said he "may be the first elected official to bust it out in public".

Bobby Edwards, of Boynton Beach, was arrested last week after police said he landed on the island without proof of having accommodations set up. A statewide order requires people arriving in the islands to quarantine for 14 days.

Edwards "was exhibiting belligerent behavior toward airport personnel and toward officers during his arrest", police said.

Police added that Edwards, 31, "was also showing significant signs of intoxication and was not being cooperative".