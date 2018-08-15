TODAY |

Florida man stabs family with samurai sword, cites 'constant questioning and nagging'

Source:  Associated Press

A Florida man stabbed his parents and sister with a samurai sword yesterday, police said.

Samurai sword. Source: istock.com

Gary Dwain St. Aubyn Campbell, 59, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree homicide and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, news outlets reported.

When 911 dispatchers received a request for medical assistance at a Sanford home around 1.30am, the caller — later identified as Campbell — didn’t provide details about what happened, according to an affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

He only said, "when they get here they will find out."

Police found Campbell pacing outside when they arrived. His three family members were suffering from severe stab wounds inside the home and were transported to a hospital, according to officials.

Two were in critical condition.

The affidavit said Campbell first attacked his father in the living room and then went after his mother in a bedroom. His sister said she tried to intervene but couldn’t.

Investigators said Campbell admitted to stabbing his family members, telling detectives that "physical abuse as a child and constant questioning and nagging as an adult" prompted "rage."

He is being held at the Seminole County Jail without bond. An attorney who could comment on the charges is not listed in court records, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

