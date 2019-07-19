Florida man shocked neighbour had penis cut off by jealous husband - 'You got to be kidding me'

Authorities say a Florida man held his wife's lover at gunpoint, cut off the man's penis and fled with it.
News outlets report 49-year-old Alex Bonilla was arrested hours later on charges including aggravated assault.
The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office released a statement Tuesday that said Bonilla broke into his neighbour's home Sunday, tied the neighbour up and mutilated his genitals with scissors.
Deputies say the victim told authorities that Bonilla then took the severed penis and fled across the street to his own house.
An arrest report says Bonilla caught his wife and the victim having sex in May.
The victim was hospitalised.
Neighbour Dusty Joiner said he couldn't believe what had happened.
"I was like, you got to be kidding me. There ain't no way this happened.
"We heard a big bang. And I'm thinking the first time must be some idiot still shooting fireworks off or something.
"When I found out what happened over there and I seen the report and when I read it? I was like oh man, that guy, crazy or something wrong with him. I'm glad they got him."
"I mean there ain't no sense in... even if he's cheating on somebody, whatever, you just move on with your life. There ain't no sense killing somebody or hurting somebody."