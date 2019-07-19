TODAY |

Florida man shocked neighbour had penis cut off by jealous husband - 'You got to be kidding me'

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Authorities say a Florida man held his wife's lover at gunpoint, cut off the man's penis and fled with it.

News outlets report 49-year-old Alex Bonilla was arrested hours later on charges including aggravated assault.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office released a statement Tuesday that said Bonilla broke into his neighbour's home Sunday, tied the neighbour up and mutilated his genitals with scissors.

Alex Bonilla, accused of cutting off genitals of wife's lover
Alex Bonilla, accused of cutting off genitals of wife's lover

Deputies say the victim told authorities that Bonilla then took the severed penis and fled across the street to his own house.

An arrest report says Bonilla caught his wife and the victim having sex in May.

The victim was hospitalised.

Neighbour Dusty Joiner said he couldn't believe what had happened.

"I was like, you got to be kidding me. There ain't no way this happened.

"We heard a big bang. And I'm thinking the first time must be some idiot still shooting fireworks off or something.

"When I found out what happened over there and I seen the report and when I read it? I was like oh man, that guy, crazy or something wrong with him. I'm glad they got him."

"I mean there ain't no sense in... even if he's cheating on somebody, whatever, you just move on with your life. There ain't no sense killing somebody or hurting somebody."

 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Alex Bonilla is accused of attacking the man, and running off with his appendage. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:57
Seven Sharp visited our national carrier to get all the details.
Air NZ recruiting for travel enthusiasts' dream summer job - are you keen?
2
The number of people getting benefits has shot up dramatically in the last year.
Number of Kiwis getting benefits has risen dramatically, Govt figures show
3
Police breath-testing inside people's homes, Dunedin lawyer says
4
Speaking in the White House's East Room, the president said, "the drone was Immediately destroyed."
US warship destroys Iranian drone amid heightened tensions
5
Train services up and running after truck hits railway bridge in West Auckland
MORE FROM
World
MORE
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the "heart of this decision." (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

Wealthy US financier Jeffrey Epstein deemed dangerous, denied bail in sex abuse case
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 22: George Calombaris attends the DIIDA flagship store launch in SOuth Yarra on June 22, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

Celebrity chef George Calombaris fined for underpaying staff nearly $8m

Information sought after man allegedly brandishes gun at Dunedin School of Art
00:21
A technical snag was observed less than an hour before take-off.

India plans to launch moon mission next week after aborted attempt