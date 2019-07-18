TODAY |

Florida man holds wife's lover at gunpoint, mutilates genitals

Associated Press
Authorities say a Florida man held his wife's lover at gunpoint and cut off the man's penis before fleeing with the flailing appendage.

News outlets report 49-year-old Alex Bonilla was arrested hours later on charges including aggravated assault.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office said that Bonilla broke into his neighbour's home Sunday, tied the neighbour up and mutilated his genitals with scissors.

Deputies say the victim told authorities that Bonilla then took the severed penis and fled across the street to his own house.

Deputies say the motive still is under investigation, though an arrest report says Bonilla caught his wife and the victim having sex in May.

The victim was hospitalised.

Alex Bonilla, accused of cutting off genitals of wife's lover
