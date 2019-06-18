TODAY |

Florida man 'deceived' into buying 30cm by 30cm strip of land he thought was a villa

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Property

A Florida man thought he snagged a deal when he paid NZ$14,000 in an online auction for what he thought was a villa. What he got was a 30cm-by-30cm strip of land.

The land, valued at only NZ$76.97, starts on a curb and goes under a wall separating two villas in the Spring Lake community and then out to the back of the lot.

An official tells the South Florida Sun Sentinel there's not a lot Kerville Holness can do about his purchase.

Holness says he was deceived. He says property appraiser photos linked to the auction site shows a villa being on the parcel he made a bid on.

But the newspaper says the appraiser's site and information on the county's tax site show no building value.

A South Florida man who thought he bought a villa instead purchased a strip of land between two villas. Source: Google Earth
More From
World
North America
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand's Joseph Parker v USA's Alexander Flores. Parker v Flores fight night heavyweight boxing. Christchurch Casino, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 15 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker to face 'Samoan Andy Ruiz' in US debut
2
Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ1’s Breakfast she thinks people want answers in a more immediate way.
Jacinda Ardern rules out royal commission of inquiry into Oranga Tamariki's practices
3
Holdens get three years of free servicing from the dealership, but not so with Holden HSVs, Steve Rangihuna was told.
Holden HSV owner feeling burned after dealer says he doesn’t actually own a Holden
4
The Invercargill mayor is supporting fellow Southlander Blair Vining’s campaign for a national cancer plan.
Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt 'gets his kit off' for good cause
5
Marshall said he feels "embarrassed" getting praise from his teammates about his impact on rugby league in NZ.
Benji Marshall 'taken aback' by praise from Kiwis teammate Shaun Johnson about changing the game
MORE FROM
World
MORE
This May 31, 2019, image from CCTV provided Monday, June 17, 2019, by New South Wales Police Force, , wearing black hooded jumper, , Australia. Theo's father Laurent Hayez said an encrypted phone message sent by him could hold a clue to the 18-year-old tourist's disappearance from an Australian coastal town. Theo Hayez was last seen leaving a Byron Bay nightclub late on May 31. Police said they are baffled by the disappearance. His father Laurent Hayez flew to Australia last week to take part in the search.(New South Wales Police Force via AP)

Encrypted phone message could hold clue to tourist's disappearance in Australia
Conservative Party leadership contender Boris Johnson arrives for the Conservative National Convention meeting in central London, Saturday June 15, 2019. Britain's Conservative Party is holding a contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, and party legislators will continue to hold elimination votes until the final two contenders will be put to a vote of 160,000 Conservative Party members nationwide, with the winner due to become Conservative Party leader and prime minister late July. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Boris Johnson skips debate as Tory rivals quizzed on Brexit
02:23
Iran has denied the accusations, but tensions continue to escalate, 1 NEWS’ Kimberlee Downs reports.

US Secretary of State calls on 'world to unite' over Iran's alleged oil tanker attacks
The shooting occurred today shortly before 10:30pm (local time) near South 70th Street and Reed Bird Place, Philadelphia.

One person killed, seven others injured in graduation shooting in Philadelphia