Florida man 'deceived' into buying 30cm by 30cm strip of land he thought was a villa

A Florida man thought he snagged a deal when he paid NZ$14,000 in an online auction for what he thought was a villa. What he got was a 30cm-by-30cm strip of land.

The land, valued at only NZ$76.97, starts on a curb and goes under a wall separating two villas in the Spring Lake community and then out to the back of the lot.

An official tells the South Florida Sun Sentinel there's not a lot Kerville Holness can do about his purchase.

Holness says he was deceived. He says property appraiser photos linked to the auction site shows a villa being on the parcel he made a bid on.