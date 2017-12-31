Florida man accused of rigging front door to electrocute pregnant wife

A Florida man is accused of rigging the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.

Michael Scott Wilson has been accused of attempting to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife. Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

In a Facebook post yesterday, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley called the case one of the "most bizarre domestic violence cases" he's seen.

Officials said 32-year-old Michael Scott Wilson was arrested yesterday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and charged with attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and grand theft of a firearm.

He's being held on a $US211,390.90 bond ($NZ297,000) and will be extradited to Florida.



It's unclear if he has an attorney.

The woman's father called deputies after Wilson made suspicious statements about keeping children away from the door. Deputies found the front door barricaded, with burn marks.