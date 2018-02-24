 

Florida governor calls for 'common sense' changes to gun control to protect schools

Associated Press

Florida's governor is proposing a three-point plan to prevent gun violence that includes banning the sale of firearms to anyone younger than 21 in the wake of a mass shooting that killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

The ‘Violent Threat Restraining Order’ would restrict access to firearms for individuals who may be threat to themselves or others.
Gov. Rick Scott announced the plan at a news conference Friday in Tallahassee. He began by reading aloud the names of the victims who were fatally shot a February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"The goal of this plan of action is to make massive changes in protecting our schools, provide significantly more resources for mental health, and do everything we can to keep guns out of the hands of those dealing with mental problems, or threatening harm to themselves or others."  

"I want to make it virtually impossible to make for anyone who has mental issues to use a gun. I want to make it virtually impossible for anyone who is a danger to themselves or others to use a gun. I want to create a new program in Florida. I call it the 'violent threat restraining order,' and very common sense in my view. This will allow a court to prohibit a violent or mentally ill person from purchasing or possessing a firearm or any other weapon when either a family member, community welfare expert or law enforcement officer files a sworn request and provides evidence to the court of a threat of violence involving firearms or other weapons."  

Scott's plan also calls for a trained law enforcement officer in every school in Florida by the time the 2018 school year begins.

He is proposing one officer for every 1,000 students on campus. Stoneman Douglas had one armed resource officer, who never entered the school during the shooting.

The sale of bump stocks will be completely banned under the proposal.

The plan will require mandatory active shooter training at all schools. Students, teachers and staff must complete all training and "code red" drills by the end of the first week of each semester.

