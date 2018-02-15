TODAY |

Florida deputy charged with child neglect after staying outside during Parkland school shooting

Associated Press
Prosecutors say the Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year's Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.

State Attorney Mike Satz announced today that 56-year-old Scot Peterson faces child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury charges stemming from his actions during the shooting.

Peterson, then a Broward County deputy, was on duty during the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but never went inside.

Students released from a lockdown embrace following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Students released from a lockdown embrace following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Source: Associated Press

Satz says the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. Peterson's bail was set at NZ$154,000.

A Peterson lawyer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack. He has offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.

Former Broward County deputy Scot Peterson. Source: Associated Press
