Florida airport suspect was receiving psychological treatment prior to shooting

Associated Press

The man, who police say opened fire with a gun from his checked baggage at a Florida airport, had a history of mental health issues - some of which followed his military service in Iraq.

Others were injured in the incident thought to have been carried out by a lone gunman.
He was also receiving psychological treatment at his home in Alaska, his relatives said today after the deadly shooting.

"Only thing I could tell you was when he came out of Iraq, he wasn't feeling too good," his uncle Hernan Rivera told The Record newspaper.

Esteban Santiago, 26, was deployed in 2010 as part of the Puerto Rico National Guard, spending a year with an engineering battalion, according to Guard spokesman Major Paul Dahlen.

In recent years, Santiago had been living in Anchorage, Alaska, his brother Bryan Santiago told The Associated Press.

In November, Esteban Santiago told FBI agents in Alaska that the government was controlling his mind and was forcing him to watch Islamic State group videos, a law enforcement official said.

The FBI agents notified the police after the interview took him in for a mental health evaluation.

Bryan Santiago said his brother never spoke to him directly about his medical issues.

"We have not talked for the past three weeks," Bryan Santiago said.

"That's a bit unusual ... I'm in shock. He was a serious person ... He was a normal person."

Since returning from Iraq, Santiago served in the Army Reserves and the Alaska National Guard in Fairbanks.

He was serving as a combat engineer in the Guard before his discharge for "unsatisfactory performance," said Lieutenant Colonel Candis Olmstead.

She would not elaborate on his discharge, but the Pentagon said he'd gone AWOL several times and was demoted and discharged.

Still, he'd had some successes during his military career, being awarded a number of medals and commendations including the Iraq Campaign Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

His aunty Maria Ruiz told The Record that her nephew had recently become a father and was struggling.

"It was like he lost his mind," she said in Spanish of his return from Iraq.

"He said he saw things."

Santiago was flying from Anchorage on a Delta flight and had checked only one piece of luggage - the one containing the gun.

He killed five people and wounding eight before throwing his weapon down and lying spread-eagle on the ground, authorities and witnesses said.

North America

Crime and Justice

Raw: Chaos and panic inside Florida Airport after fatal mass shooting
Raw: Emergency services rush to scene of Florida airport mass fatal shooting
The gunfire was booming in the Jordan city today. At least seven people were killed and several other taken hostage by fighters.

Watch: Traffic chaos in Jordan city of al-Karak after fatal shooting near police station.

