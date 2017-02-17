 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Florida airport shooting suspect mentally competent: Lawyer

share

Source:

Associated Press

Defence lawyers say the Alaskan man accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six at a major airport in Florida is mentally competent to stand trial.

FILE- In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Santiago, 26, who is accused of killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting rampage is due in federal court, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Esteban Santiago ed from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court.

Source: Associated Press

Attorneys for 26-year-old Esteban Santiago told a federal judge today that he understands court proceedings and can assist in his defence.

Santiago is accused of flying from Anchorage, Alaska, to Florida on January 6 and opening fire at a baggage claim area of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Santiago told FBI agents after the shooting that he was under some form of government mind control.

Later, he said the shooting was inspired by the Islamic State extremist group.

Santiago previously was briefly treated at an Alaska hospital after telling authorities he had been hearing voices.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:40
1
The Acting Defence Minister backtracked on his critical comments saying he “made a dreadful mistake” answering a reporter’s question.

Watch: 'This is not a court of inquiry' - Gerry Brownlee prickly over handling of Christchurch fire disaster

2
The former All Blacks vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

Dan Carter caught drink driving in France - reports

00:42
3
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


01:23
4
Donald Trump goes on rambling assessment of what a good a good job he's doing, makes snide remarks at opponents and other bizarre observations in erratic speech to American people.

Watch Trump's relentless attack on his 'fake news' CNN nemesis: 'The tone is such hatred, I'm not a bad person'

02:53
5

Christchurch residents without access to their homes frustrated with 'fragmented' Port Hills fire cordon information

01:23
Donald Trump goes on rambling assessment of what a good a good job he's doing, makes snide remarks at opponents and other bizarre observations in erratic speech to American people.

Watch Trump's relentless attack on his 'fake news' CNN nemesis: 'The tone is such hatred, I'm not a bad person'

President Donald Trump mounted a vigorous defence of his presidency.

01:40
The Acting Defence Minister backtracked on his critical comments saying he “made a dreadful mistake” answering a reporter’s question.

Watch: 'This is not a court of inquiry' - Gerry Brownlee prickly over handling of Christchurch fire disaster

Lianne Dalziel is under fire over the time it took to declare an emergency.

02:21
Cup holders Oracle launched their boat today but showed no signs they will be following NZ's new innovation.

'We've become huge, powerful beasts' - Kiwi cyclist confident Team NZ's new pedal power innovation will lead to America's Cup success

Simon van Velthooven says he's excited to be one of the first "cyclors" in the world.

02:32
Matt McLean says there is some welcome relief for the fire-ravaged city.

Good news for Christchurch: Rain and favourable winds coming your way

Matt McLean says there's welcome relief for fire-ravaged Canterbury.

01:29
The blaze is contained and some drizzle this morning has been welcomed.

Rain a welcome relief as firefighters working to dampen hot spots on Port Hills

Firefighters have worked overnight to keep the fire contained.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ