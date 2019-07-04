TODAY |

Florida agency encourages killing iguanas

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Animals

Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly in South Florida that a state wildlife agency is now encouraging people to kill them.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release says people should exterminate the large green lizards on their properties as well as on 22 public land areas across South Florida. It doesn't say just how civilians should try to kill them.

"Homeowners do not need a permit to kill iguanas on their own property, and the FWC encourages homeowners to kill green iguanas on their own property whenever possible," the agency says.

Iguanas aren't dangerous or aggressive to humans, but they damage seawalls, sidewalks, landscape foliage and can dig lengthy tunnels. The males can grow to at least 1.5 meters long and weigh nearly 20 kilograms.

The commission says female iguanas can lay nearly 80 eggs a year and South Florida's warm climate is perfect for the prehistoric-looking animals. Iguanas are native to Central America, tropical parts of South America and some Caribbean islands.

"Some green iguanas cause damage to infrastructure by digging burrows that erode and collapse sidewalks, foundations, seawalls, berms and canal banks. Green iguanas may also leave droppings on docks, moored boats, seawalls, porches, decks, pool platforms and inside swimming pools," the wildlife commission says.

They also can carry salmonella bacteria.

Like other non-native species, authorities say iguanas brought to Florida as pets or hitchhiking on ships have begun to flourish in the state. Another invasive species, the Burmese python, is wreaking havoc in the Everglades because the big snakes eat almost anything and have no natural predators in the U.S. save for the occasional alligator.

Iguanas are allowed to be kept as pets in Florida but are not protected by any law except anti-cruelty to animals, according to the commission. They've been in South Florida since the 1960s, but their numbers have increased dramatically in recent years.

Some have been reported in northern parts of Florida, but because they do poorly in colder weather their spread is somewhat more limited there, the commission says. During cold snaps, including in South Florida, iguanas will frequently drop from trees and appear dead, but left alone they will revive.

Iguana owners who can no longer care for their pets are encouraged by the wildlife commission to surrender them to the agency under an Exotic Pet Amnesty Program that lines up the animals with people willing to adopt them.

FILE - In this June 24, 2018, file photo, iguanas gather on a seawall in the Three Islands neighborhood of Hallandale Beach, Fla. Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly in South Florida that a state wildlife agency is now encouraging people to kill them. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release says people should exterminate the large green lizards on their properties as well as on 22 public lands areas across South Florida. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Iguanas gather on a seawall. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
An eyetwitness provided this footage to 1 NEWS.
Flow of wastewater into Lake Taupō halted after water main break, permanent repairs to take 'a number of weeks'
2
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
Hansen applauds Squire for 'courageous' decision, has forthright words for snubbed Akira Ioane
3
Puk Kireka had feared his distinctive tattoo would make it impossible for him to gain employment.
Mongrel Mob member with 'notorious' facial tattoo given job as personal trainer
4
It may have the first squad announcement of the year but the All Black coach was in mid-season form with the jokes.
Steve Hansen delivers cheeky slap down to journalist - 'There’s a reason for that'
5
The US and UK dropped in the latest Henley Passport Index.
New Zealand passport ranks amongst the most powerful in the world
MORE FROM
World
MORE
This May 31, 2019, image from CCTV provided Monday, June 17, 2019, by New South Wales Police Force, , wearing black hooded jumper, , Australia. Theo's father Laurent Hayez said an encrypted phone message sent by him could hold a clue to the 18-year-old tourist's disappearance from an Australian coastal town. Theo Hayez was last seen leaving a Byron Bay nightclub late on May 31. Police said they are baffled by the disappearance. His father Laurent Hayez flew to Australia last week to take part in the search.(New South Wales Police Force via AP)

Police suspend search for Belgian backpacker who went missing in Australia's Byron Bay

Airstrike hits migrant detention centre in Libya, 40 killed
00:25
The boy fell down the gap between the train and platform before passengers pulled him out.

Parents urged to be vigilant after boy falls between train and platform in Sydney
00:29
The pilot and his wife were test-flying the Beechcraft Sundowner after a service when things went wrong.

Small plane's bumpy crash landing in Mojave Desert filmed from inside the aircraft