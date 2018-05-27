 

Floods, damage in Salalah as fatal cyclone batters Oman

A cyclone more powerful than any previously recorded in southern Oman slammed into the Gulf country and neighbouring Yemen on Saturday, deluging a major city with nearly three years' worth of rainfall in single day.

The storm killed at least five people while more than 30 remain missing, officials said.
Cyclone Mekunu caused flash flooding that tore away whole roadways and submerged others in Salalah, Oman's third-largest city, stranding drivers.

Strong winds knocked over street lights and tore away roofing.

Rushing waters from the rain and storm surges flooded typically dry creek beds.

The holiday destination's now-empty tourist beaches were littered with debris and foam from the churning Arabian Sea.

Three people, including a 12-year-old girl, died in Oman, and another two bodies were recovered from the Yemeni island of Socotra.

More than 30 people were still missing in Socotra, including Yemeni, Indian and Sudanese nationals.

India's Meteorological Department said the storm packed maximum sustained winds of 170-180 kilometres (105-111 miles) per hour with gusts of up to 200 kph (124 mph). It called the cyclone "extremely severe."

Portions of Salalah, home to some 200,000 people, lost power as the cyclone made landfall.

Branches and leaves littered the streets.

Several underpasses became standing lakes.

Some cars were left abandoned on the road.

Electrical workers began trying to repair lines in the city while police and soldiers in SUVs patrolled the streets.

On the outskirts of the city, near the Salalah International Airport, what once was a dry creek bed had become a raging river.

The airport, closed since Thursday, will reopen early Sunday, Oman's Public Authority for Civil Aviation said.

The Port of Salalah - a key gateway for the country and for Qatar amid a regional diplomatic dispute - remained closed, its cranes secured against the pounding rain and winds.

Omani forecasters had said Salalah and the surrounding area would get at least 200 millimetres (7.87 inches) of rain, over twice the city's annual downfall.

It actually received 278.2 mm (10.95 inches), nearly three times its annual rainfall.

