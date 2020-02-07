Flood warnings in New South Wales as rain buckets down

A trough lying along central and northern NSW is expected to bring wild weather to Sydney and the surrounding regions today before moving into the South Coast.



The NSW SES said they had already rescued 15 carloads of people after rain battered the Central Coast last night.



Mt Elliot (184mm), Toukley (159mm), Kangy Angy (140mm) and Wyong (125mm) received heavy falls from 9.00pm yesterday to 4.00am today.



The SES has over 600 volunteers on the ground as it prepares for flash flooding today with a severe weather warning current from Coffs Harbour to Moruya.



The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of flooding on the Central Coast, greater Sydney and Illawarra regions, Central Tablelands and Blue Mountains.



Heavy rain and flash flooding is also expected in the mid-north coast and lower Hunter regions.



The weather bureau's acting NSW state manager Jane Golding said parts of the state had over 200mm of rain yesterday and falls of 100mm-plus were expected today with rain expected to intensify over the next 24-36 hours.



"The system that is driving this rain looks like it moves off the coast during Monday," Ms Golding said.



"We have showers forecast for the next week but that intense, widespread steady rainfall looks like it will rapidly ease either late Monday or during Tuesday."



The NSW SES said they had pre-positioned resources in regions which were expected to be flooded and warned residents to avoid unnecessary travel during storms.



Forster on the mid-north coast and Nowra on the South Coast were also expected to cop damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/h and abnormally high tides.



The BOM had warnings in place for the Brunswick, upper Nepean, Orara, Moruya, Clyde and Colo rivers, Wollembi Creek, Tuggerah Lake and St Georges Basin with moderate to major flooding expected.



Strong winds were also expected with waves of between five to six metres set to batter the coast between Bateman's Bay and the Central Coast.



After being ravaged by recent fires, the South Coast was now set to be lashed by heavy rain from late today.



The weather bureau warned that the burned out landscape and loss of vegetation had left it vulnerable to to landslips.



"There is an elevated risk for things like landslips occurring," Ms Golding said.



"There is also a lot of debris around at the moment because of the fires and that tends to get washed into creeks.



"It's a hazard either by flying down the creeks into the rivers but we also think there will be points where it will get blocked and then at some point the energy of the water will push it down the stream and exacerbate the risk of flash flooding."

