Floating crane arrives to sunken Danube tour boat

Associated Press
A huge floating crane in Budapest has arrived to the Danube River location of a sunken tour boat which divers are preparing to be lifted off the river floor.

The crane was positioning itself Friday near Margit Bridge, waiting for the threading of wires under the boat and other arrangements needed to be completed before the lift can begin.

Rescue officials said preparations may take at least another day or two.

Eighteen South Korean tourists and a Hungarian crewman are confirmed dead, with nine people still missing in the aftermath of the May 29 collision between the Hableany (Mermaid) and a river cruise ship, the Viking Sigyn. Seven South Koreans were rescued.

Hungarian river police are using 15 vessels and several cadaver dogs in their search for the missing.

Boats are seen on the Danube river close to the spot where a sightseeing boat had capsized in Budapest, Hungary. Source: Associated Press
