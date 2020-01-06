TODAY |

Flippers, sleeve left behind after man killed by shark in Western Australia

Source:  AAP

A diver has been killed by a shark at Esperance in Western Australia.

The man was diving off a boat near Cull Island in Esperance. Source: Nine

The WA government confirmed the fatal attack about 1pm (6pm NZT) near Cull Island's West Beach in the Shire of Esperance.

The man is believed to have been bitten by a white shark.

Police say the victim was in the area on a boat, and diving at the moment of the attack.

"A woman who was on board the boat at the time of the incident has been returned to shore, and has been taken by St John Ambulance to hospital," police said.

She was suffering from shock.

The search for the man is still ongoing as fisheries officers, police air wing and divers conduct patrols in the area.

The WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is coordinating responses with local authorities.

