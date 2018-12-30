TODAY |

Flights in Germany delayed hours after driver high on drugs tries to follow plane

Associated Press
A man drove a car through the security perimeter at Hannover Airport in northern Germany today, police said, prompting authorities to suspend flights for more than four hours.

Police alleged the man was under the influence of drugs when he drove the Poland-registered car through a gate and onto the apron, German news agency dpa reported. They said the man tried to follow a landing plane operated by Greek airline Aegean.

Police cars stopped the vehicle and officers overpowered the driver. Bomb disposal experts examined the car but found no dangerous objects. No one was hurt.

Federal police said the man's motive was unclear but there was no indication so far the incident was terror-related. They think he acted alone.

Take-offs and landings of planes resumed shortly after 8pm, local time.

Federal police said the driver, who is in his mid-20s, tested positive for amphetamines and cocaine. Police said they couldn't give further information on where he came from because he wasn't carrying an identity card.

The international airport in Hannover handled 5.87 million passengers last year, though it isn't one of Germany's top hubs.

29 December 2018, Lower Saxony, Hannover: There's a federal policeman at the airport. After an incident at the airport, air traffic was stopped there. A man in a car with a Polish license plate had tried to reach the apron of the airport through a passage, a spokesman for the federal police said on request. Photo: Clemens Heidrich/dpa (Photo by Clemens Heidrich/picture alliance via Getty Images)
A federal policeman in Germany stands at Hannover Airport after flights were stopped due to a man driving through the security perimeter. Source: Getty
