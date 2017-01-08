 

Flights cancelled as super storm blankets parts of North Carolina

People across much of North Carolina are waking up to a blanket of snow.

A pedestrian makes his way across an icy Willamette Street in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, after a snow storm dumped several inches of snow on the area. A series of winter storms were moving east and threatening turbulent weather across much of the Southeast. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP)

Source: Associated Press

The National Weather Service said early Sunday (NZT) that cities including Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Roxboro had more than six inches of snow and sleet. A wintry mix heavier on sleet is pelting Raleigh and other parts of the state to the southeast.

Several more hours of precipitation are expected in North Carolina, with the storm headed toward Virginia.

Duke Energy said early Sunday (NZT) there were about 14,000 outages in the Carolinas. That includes about 3,000 in the county surrounding Charlotte and more than 4,000 in neighboring Union County.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport said its staff worked through the night to clear runways. It said most airlines had canceled flights through mid-morning.

The Charlotte airport said it would open with limited operations after de-icing 70 planes on Saturday (NZT) and plowing of the airfield. It advised travelers to check their carrier for cancellations.

Roads were also treacherous. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there was significant snow on roads in the northern part of the state and asked drivers to stay home.

