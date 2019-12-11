TODAY |

Flight training suspended for Saudi students in US in wake of deadly shooting spree

Source:  Associated Press

Flight training has been suspended for more than 300 Saudi Arabian students at three bases in Florida in the wake of the deadly shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer on Friday, the US Navy said today. 

Navy Commander Clay Doss said classroom training is going to start again this week, and flight training for other students will resume.

But the Navy yesterday ordered that Saudi students at three bases in northern Florida be restricted from flying for an undetermined period of time. 

The flight restriction affects 140 students at Pensacola Naval Air Station, where the shooting occurred and 35 nearby at Whiting Field.

Another 128 students at Naval Air Station Mayport, on the Atlantic seaboard are also restricted. 

Doss said the stand-down is an effort to ensure the safety of the students as they recover from the trauma of the shooting, which killed thee US military members and injured eight other people. Police shot and killed the Saudi shooter. 

World
North America
Crime and Justice
Terrorism
