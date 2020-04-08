Flight Centre announces more closures, mostly in Australia

Flight Centre is closing 90 of its travel agencies across the world, having already cut about 4,000 jobs this year due to the pandemic ravaging the travel industry.



A Flight Centre shopfront (file). Source: Getty

Many of the closures will be in Australia, although chief executive Graham Turner said this did not necessarily mean more redundancies.



A spokesperson for Flight Centre in New Zealand says retail store numbers have dropped to 60, down from 130 pre-Covid-19.

"Originally we had around 1200 employees in New Zealand, that's halved to around 600 since the pandemic.

"Through a combination of significant cash reserves and prudent cost reductions we are in a strong financial position that’s supported globally, with Flight Centre spanning over 20 countries worldwide. Refunds, when we receive them from a supplier, are protected in an account from our business expenses, and immediately passed straight back to the customer," the spokesperson said.

Asked about future redundancies in New Zealand, the spokesperson said that a "few weeks ago we entered a confidential consultation process with some employees whose roles have been directly impacted by Covid-19. We are unable to comment further at this time as we're focussed on supporting our people."

Across the Tasman, there are about 400 Flight Centre agencies left.



"A lot of these shops will be more heavily staffed than they were in the past so we'll be building them back up with staff coming back on board as the business returns," Turner told ABC television today.

He said some workers would move to call centre and online roles.



Flight Centre operates in 23 countries and its workforce, which used to be about 20,000 people, has been slashed by about 70 per cent as workers were stood down or made redundant.

Coronavirus restrictions have decimated international travel and limited interstate movements.

Turner is part of an industry group working with the government to help travel resume.

He said he hoped state and territory border restrictions could be eased soon, and Australia and New Zealand could set up travel arrangements.

Shares were higher by 1.71 per cent to $14.00 at 1129 AEST.