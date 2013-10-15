 

Flight attendants help stop alleged human trafficking en route to Hawaii

RNZ
Three Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants are being credited with saving three girls from an apparent case of human trafficking on a flight to Honolulu.


Plane (file). Source: 1 NEWS

Hawaii News Now reports that flight attendant Wes Hirata saw an older Asian man boarding a flight out of Los Angeles with three girls and thought something seemed suspicious.

He alerted his fellow flight attendants.

When the trio looked at the passenger manifest, they saw that all the girls had the same name and one was underage.

The flight attendants alerted the captain who notified the operations centre and security.

The group of passengers was questioned when the flight arrived in Honolulu and deputy sheriffs referred it to the FBI as a human trafficking case.

RNZ
The Ministry of Defence has the largest government pay gap between men and women at 37 percent, but it says it is committed to reducing that figure.


Source: 1 NEWS

This week the government announced that the public service has two-and-a-half years to end pay discrimination against women, and to make flexi working hours the norm.

The Ministry of Defence said women and men were paid equally for the same role but there was a lack of women in higher-paying management roles.

Five years ago only 34 percent of staff were women and efforts to remedy this boosted numbers to 54 percent, it said.

Meanwhile, women in management roles had increased from 11 to 34 percent and the gender pay gap dropped nine percent since June 2016, it said.

Official data shows on average women earn between nine and 16 percent less than men in this country, and the gap is even wider for women with children.

The average pay gap across the public service is about 12.5 percent.

Large-scale projects to acquire military equipment often included almost no roles filled by women, it said.

Some women had taken on those roles but it was still male dominated.

The ministry has around 130 staff members, meaning just one or two staff movements could affect the gender pay gap.

Over 1,800 migrant kids reunited by deadline, says US government

Associated Press
Shy children were given a meal and a plane or bus ticket to locations around the US as non-profit groups tried to smooth the way for kids reunited with their parents as a deadline loomed following their separations at the US Mexico border.

The Trump administration said yesterday that more than 1,800 children give years and older had been reunited with parents or sponsors hours before the deadline. That included 1,442 children who were returned to parents who were in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, and another 378 who were released under a variety of other circumstances.

But about 700 more remain separated, including 431 whose parents were deported, officials say. Those reunions take more time, effort and paperwork as authorities fly children back to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

The court-ordered deadline has passed and now the federal judge in San Diego who ordered the reunifications must decide how to address the hundreds of still-separated children whose parents have been deported, as well as how much time, if any, reunified parents should be allowed to file asylum claims.

Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union representing separated parents, said yesterday it was unclear how long it might take to find the parents returned to their homelands. "I think it's just going to be really hard detective work and hopefully we're going to find them," he said.

US District Judge Dana Sabraw will also consider the ACLU's request to give reunified parents at least a week to consider if they wish to seek asylum. The government opposes the waiting period, and Sabraw has put a hold on deporting reunified families while the issue is decided.

On a parallel legal front over treatment of immigrant children, US District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles was to be asked overnight to appoint a special monitor to oversee detention facilities.

Children described horrid conditions in a voluminous report filed this month over whether the Trump administration is meeting its obligations under a long-standing settlement governing how young immigrants should be treated in custody.

As the deadline neared, small groups of children were led in and out of Lutheran Social Services in Phoenix all day yesterday, sometimes holding hands with a worker from the centre. Children and parents wore matching hospital-like identification bracelets and carried belongings in white plastic bags. The men sported shoes without laces that were taken away while in immigration detention.

Support worker Julisa Zaragoza said some kids were so afraid of losing their parents again they didn't want to go to the bathroom alone. "These families have been through a lot," she said.

The federal government was supposed to reunify more than 2,500 children who were separated from their parents under a new immigration policy designed to deter immigrants from coming here illegally, but the policy backfired amid global outrage over crying children taken from their parents.

President Donald Trump ended the practice of taking children from parents and Sabraw ordered the government to reunite all the families by the end of Thursday (Friday NZT), nevertheless indicating some flexibility given the enormity of the effort.

Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering the United States to come through their facility. Source: Associated Press
