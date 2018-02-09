'Flawless' white diamond could fetch over $45 million

A white diamond billed as the largest and purest of its type to come to market is expected to sell for well over US$33 million (NZ$45 million).

A 102.34, carat, D colour and flawless white diamond. Source: Associated Press

Sotheby's auction house says the 102.34-carat gem mined from Botswana "is the only known round brilliant-cut diamond over 100 carats perfect according to every critical criterion" — carats, color, clarity and cut.

Sotheby's diamond department head Patti Wong called it "over 100 carats of flawless perfection."

The diamond went on display Thursday (local time) at Sotheby's London showroom and is being offered for private sale. It's expected to fetch a price "considerably higher" than the US$33.7 million (NZ$46.8million) auction record for a white diamond.