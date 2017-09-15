 

Flashback: NASA's Cassini spacecraft launches in 1997, and tomorrow it will burn up on Saturn

NASA's Cassini spacecraft sent back more images of Saturn early on Friday as it closed in on its fiery finish, following a remarkable journey of 20 years.

The NASA spacecraft will tomorrow bring its 20 year mission to an end.
Cassini is expected to send back new details about the planet and its moons right up until its blazing finale later on Friday.

Its delicate thrusters no match for the thickening atmosphere, the spacecraft is destined to tumble out of control during its rapid plunge and burn up like a meteor in Saturn's sky.

Flight controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory expect one last burst of scientific data from Cassini, before the radio waves go flat - and the spacecraft falls silent.

The Grand Finale, as NASA calls it, came about as Cassini's fuel tank started getting low after 13 years exploring the planet.

Scientists wanted to prevent Cassini from crashing into the moons Enceladus or Titan - and contaminating those pristine worlds.

And so in April, Cassini was directed into the previously unexplored gap between Saturn's cloud tops and the rings.

Twenty-two times, Cassini entered the gap and came out again.

The last time was last week.

Cassini departed Earth in 1997 and arrived at the solar system's second largest planet in 2004.

In all, Cassini collected more than 453,000 images and traveled 4.9 billion miles (7.9 billion kilometres).

