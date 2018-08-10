Flash flooding in France forces evacuation of 750 people at campsites

Breakfast
French rescuers with helicopters have evacuated 750 people, including many children and tourists, from campsites in southern France after torrential rain swelled rivers in the Gard region. One person was reported missing.
A top Gard official, Thierry Dousset, told BFM-TV about 750 people were evacuated from five campsites.
BFM-TV reported the missing person was a 70-year-old German, a monitor at one campsite who was allegedly swept away inside his van.
The Gard government also said four German children were hospitalized Thursday for hypothermia in Bagnols-sur-Ceze. The mayor of Bagnols, Jean-Yves Chapelet, told BFM-TV many Dutch tourists were among the 350 campers evacuated there.
Authorities also said 119 children in nearby Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas were sent to an emergency shelter.
Hundreds of firefighters backed by four helicopters helped in the evacuation.
Yemen's Shiite rebels say the death toll from Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on a busy market and bus carrying civilians in the country's north has risen to 43.
The rebel-controlled health ministry in the capital Sanaa said Thursday's attack (overnight, NZT) also wounded 63. The bus was carrying children as well as adults.
The coalition said it targeted the rebels, known as Houthis, because they had fired a missile at the kingdom's south the previous day, killing one person.
Colonel Turki al-Malki , coalition spokesman, said Thursday's attack in Saada is a "legitimate military action" and was carried out "in accordance with international humanitarian law and customs."
He accused the Houthis of using children as shields in the battlefields.