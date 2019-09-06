TODAY |

Five-year-old girl found in hot car in NSW placed in induced coma

AAP
A five-year-old girl is in hospital in an induced coma after being found in a car parked in the driveway of a home in NSW's Hunter Region.

Police were called to the Tanilba Bay house, in Port Stephens, about 6.30pm NZT yesterday.

The girl was found unresponsive and was treated at the scene, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said in a statement yesterday evening.

She was placed in an induced coma before being flown to John Hunter Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by detectives from Port Stephens," a police spokesman said in a statement.

Temperatures hit 35C in the area yesterday afternoon.

