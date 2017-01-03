 

Five-year-old cancer patient wins Goal of the Month Award

A young cancer patient who took to the field for his beloved football team Sunderland last month has won a goal of the month award.

Five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery had a night to remember scoring a goal against Chelsea.
Last month, five-year-old Bradley Lowery who has neuroblastoma, took part in the warm-up against Chelsea, scoring a goal.

Fans started a campaign calling on Bradley's strike to with the goal of the month award on the BBC's Match of the Day show.

He was named the joint-winner alongside Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Bradley's mum took to Twitter to share their excitement saying he was "over the moon".

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and last year more than $1.24 million was raised for his treatments in the US, including a donation of about $354,120 from Everton Football Club. 

Tragically, Bradley's family have since found out the treatment will only prolong his life because the cancer had grown.

