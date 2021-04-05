TODAY |

Five women arrested in southern France in suspected terrorism plot

Source:  Associated Press

Police in southern France have arrested four women and a girl as part of an anti-terrorist investigation into a suspected attack plot targeting the city of Montpellier.

Police Municipale is controlling the traffic in Cannes, France. Source: istock.com

A police official in the Herault region confirmed the overnight arrests in the city of Beziers, and said that the DGSI domestic intelligence service and national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office are handling the investigation.

Investigators centered on an 18-year-old woman living in a housing project in Beziers who is suspected of plotting an attack targeting nearby Montpellier, according to Mayor Robert Menard.

The 18-year-old’s mother and three sisters were also arrested, including one who is a minor, he said.

The 18-year-old had “boasted” to neighbors about watching Islamic State videos, Menard told The Associated Press, though he said he didn’t know whether she or her family had been on authorities’ radar for radicalism.

Menard, who was alerted by police to the operation, said he spoke with rattled neighbors at the scene.

“They’re horrified. They fear it gives a bad image of this neighborhood, and the Muslim community here,” he said.

World
UK and Europe
Terrorism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hamilton cops bashed in late night baseball bat attack
2
Vital pathway for thousands of Filipino nurses coming to NZ for work in doubt
3
Whangārei's rescue helicopter base forced to move after noise complaints
4
Take a look inside Foodstuffs' new storehouse, the size of eight rugby fields
5
Several women allegedly assaulted by man at Wellington's Peachy Keen festival
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Jordan's prince says he's under house arrest, as officials arrested in alleged plot against king

02:06

Egypt holds gala parade to celebrate transporting 22 prized royal mummies to new resting place
00:30

Over-eager retriever snatches mic out of Russian presenter’s hands in hilarious live TV moment
02:13

Suspect in Capitol attack that killed US police officer suffered delusions — official