Five sailors missing, three dead after two container ships collide in China

Source:  Associated Press

Rescuers were searching today for five sailors missing after a collision between two ships at the mouth of China's Yangtze River left at least three dead.

The Xinqisheng 69 sank after colliding with the container vessel Oceana last night. Source: APTN

State broadcaster CCTV showed dramatic footage of crews pulling 11 of the 16 sailors who had been on board the container vessel "Xinqisheng 69" from the water.

The Yangtze is China's busiest river and the point at which it meets the East China Sea, just north of the commercial hub of Shanghai, brings together ships from all directions.

State media reported the container ship Oceana lost power shortly before midnight last night, after which the Xinqisheng 69 collided with it, capsized and sank.

It had been carrying 650 cargo containers, according to the China Daily newspaper.

