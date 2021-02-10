Five people wounded after shooting at Minnesota clinic; one detained — police

Multiple people were shot at a Minnesota health clinic today and someone was taken into custody afterward, police said.

Law enforcement personnel walk toward the Allina Health clinic. Source: Associated Press

Authorities said five people were wounded in the attack and were taken to hospitals.

The shooting happened at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 64 kilometres northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press.

Prestidge said one person was taken into custody, but that she didn't know if it was the shooter.

She also said she didn't have further information on the attack, including how many people were shot or if anyone was killed.

Governor Tim Walz said at a news conference that “some improvised explosive devices” were part of the attack, though he didn't say whether any were detonated. He also said he didn't have confirmed information on how many people were hurt.

“At this time it appears it was a single individual,” Walz said. “Again, (it's) too early to tell motives or reasons why.”

Police planned to provide further information at a news conference later today.

Police Chief Pat Budke told TV station KSTP that the shooting happened inside the Allina Clinic Crossroads campus. He said the situation was contained shortly before noon and that there was no further threat to the public's safety.

A state Department of Public Health spokesman said he didn't immediately know if the clinic has been administering Covid-19 vaccinations. An Allina spokesman referred all questions to the Buffalo police and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

North Memorial Health spokeswoman Abigail Greenheck said multiple victims were brought to its hospital in Robbinsdale. She did not say how many or what condition they were in. Allina Health spokesman Timothy Burke declined to say if any victims were brought to its Buffalo hospital.

The FBI sent bomb technicians to the scene. Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms' enforcement group and special agents from the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also responded.

The clinic is set off at the edge of Buffalo near an old red barn with flaking paint. Dozens of emergency vehicles and law enforcement officers carrying guns were on the scene, setting up a perimeter.

TV footage showed little activity at the clinic itself, but several shattered plate-glass windows could be seen. At least two windows were shattered a nearby motel.

More than three hours after the attack, law enforcement moved to cordon off a neighborhood about a mile from the clinic. An ATF agent on the edge of the perimeter declined to talk to an AP reporter.