Five people injured, two critically, after heater explodes in New South Wales

AAP
A man and woman are fighting for life and three others have serious burns after a backyard heater exploded in the NSW Hunter region.

Police believe the diesel heater was being refuelled when it exploded at a Medowie house about 8.30pm (10.30pm NZT) yesterday.

A 50-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were severely burned and airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.

Three men, aged 39, 54 and 40, were treated at the scene for serious burns and taken to John Hunter Hospital.

A crime scene has been established, NSW Police said in a statement.

An outdoor heater (file). Source: istock.com
